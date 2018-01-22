Eva Longoria is no stranger to The CW show, “Jane the Virgin.” After all, she served as its director back in Season 3. But this Season 4, things are about to change since the Latina actress will go from the director’s chair to the front of the camera.

According to ET, Longoria will play “a fantastic, funny, engaging, smart and beautiful actress named ‘Eva Longoria.’” She will have several scenes with Rogelio De La Vega (Jaime Camil), who sought her out as his co-star in the American adaptation of “The Passions of Santos.”

Longoria will begin shooting soon and she will make her debut on the March 2 episode. “I had the dream episode because not only did I get to work with Gina [Rodriguez], but Jaime is a really good friend of mine,” Longoria said of her involvement.

Longoria has nothing but praises to shower Rodriguez. When she directed back in Season 3, the two actresses got along so well that they were keen to work together some more.

“I love uplifting and supporting young actors, not only Latinos and Latinas but just young actors in general who have a huge responsibility of being number one on the call sheet and being the star of the show,” Longoria told Access Hollywood. “It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of hours. I always tell them, ‘Suck it up! You’re about to be a star.’”

“I’m a super fan of Gina Rodriguez. I think she’s uberly talented,” she added.

The love goes both ways because Rodriguez also adores Longoria. “I hope she comes back and directs more. That’s like, my huge prayer. Direct more, be in it, anything you want - you can have it all!” she said.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was also given the opportunity to direct an episode this Season 4, and she was extremely proud of that accomplishment.

“As a woman of color, I think that being able to have the opportunity to direct and to be able to direct my show is very exciting,” she said during an appearance on The View. “But I think the idea that I get to go and tell other young ladies that I’m doing it. I’ve seen them now decide to approach their showrunners and want to do it themselves on shows.”

“Jane the Virgin” Season 4 airs Fridays on The CW at 9 p.m. EST. Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison