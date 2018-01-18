“Jane the Virgin” has just added Brooke Shields as one of its guest stars this Season 4, and Jaime Camil, who plays telenovela star Rogelio De La Vega, could not be happier about it.

In the series, Camil and Shields’ characters could not stand one another. But the same cannot be said of real life.

“We were all in love with her when we were teenagers. Name one male specie that wasn’t in love with her in ‘The Blue Lagoon.’ It’s incredible,” he told People. “Her most important quality is what a sweetheart she is and what a beautiful human being she is. She is overwhelmingly nice.”

Shields will appear in five episodes, which would start on Feb. 9. “She is going to be a big part of Rogelio’s life, probably his new nemesis and that’s going to be fun,” Camil said of Shields’ character, River Fields.

Camil even continued his praise for the actress on his Instagram page. Naturally, the show’s fans are just as excited as Camil is about Shields’ role, if not more. “No way. This is amazing. Can’t wait for the new episodes. Congratulations!” a fan wrote. “Wow! Awesome! Brooke Shields in #JTV I’m trying to figure out where the creative and inventive mind of #jennieurman is placing beautiful Brooke!! I’ll stay tuned,” another added.

According to Variety, Shields’ character will get into a feud with Rogelio on the network viral, and their heated argument will even go viral.

River is described as “equally smart, witty, and gorgeous” like Rogelio, but when it comes to her personality, the CW network clarified that she is “vastly different” from Shields.

The actress’ involvement in “Jane the Virgin” is probably what Camil was referring to during an earlier interview with Bustle. “Let’s say that a new character is going to be introduced that is going to make Rogelio’s life amazingly complex, amazingly rich, and it’s going to bring a lot to the show,” he teased. “On a personal level, I am extremely honored and humbled and extremely happy that this is gonna happen.”

“Jane the Virgin” Season 4 airs Fridays on The CW at 9 p.m. EST. Photo: Getty Images/Mireya Acierto