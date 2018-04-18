Sad news, “Jane the Virgin” fans. The CW show is going to take its final bow on its 100th episode in Season 5.

As much as fans wish to let the show go on forever, executive producer Brad Silberling told Metro that they have already mapped out the “bittersweet but perfect” ending.

“Yes, we are heading into the final season,” Silberling said. “It is a wonderful final season of the show… This will only make real sense when you have seen the content of the fifth season of the show. It is exactly as it was laid out… [We’ve] always known when it was going to end. It will be 100 episodes when it’s done and 100 is exactly where Jennie [Snyder Urman, creator and executive producer] always hoped it could end the story. So it’s perfect.”

Silberling further praised the series as one of the “smartest shows on television,” and he is really hopeful that fans would love the ending they have prepared.

“I love the cast, I love the writing,” he said. “I go back to the season opener every year just to kick everyone in the ass and it’s just a pleasure… It basically assumes the intelligence of its audience. And that’s the reason why I love it. It definitely expects you to be an intelligent participant.”

News about Season 5 being the last one for “Jane the Virgin” first surfaced when lead star Gina Rodriguez spoke during the Women To Watch day of panels from Create & Cultivate and Fossil in Austin, Texas last March, according to Variety.

She was talking about her first-hand experience as a director, which really thrilled fans. However, she threw fans under the bus when she casually mentioned their “final season.”

“When it came to directing ‘Jane,’ as the star of the show — as a woman, as Latina, I was like, ‘I need to come so correct that I cannot be denied,’” she said of her decision to take charge.

Rodriguez added that it was “the most incredible experience,” and she is proud to note that it was actually “the highest-rated of the season.” She then concluded that she plans to “do more [directing] next year — in our final season.”

There are still a couple of episodes left for “Jane the Virgin” Season 4, so fans should treasure it for now as much as they can.

“Jane the Virgin” Season 4 airs Fridays on The CW. Photo: The CW