There are so many things left to unpack after the Season 4 finale of “Jane the Virgin.” Is Michael Cordero (Brett Dier) still truly alive? Did he fake his own death? What will his return mean for Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael’s (Justin Baldoni) relationship?

The trio’s meeting in Raf’s place will be quite intense, and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman told Variety that all the questions fans have in their minds will be answered during the first episode of Season 5.

“We’ll pick up pretty continuously once Jane comes out of her faint. We left everything at the height, we can’t skip over any of it! There are so many questions. We have to return to that room with Jane and watch Michael and Raf,” she said.

Urman continued that there will be a lot of questions, surprises and twists in store for the fifth season, which they cannot wait to unravel. “We have a lot of ideas and we’re excited to get into it. This next season has to have its own ups and downs and twists and turns, but it will also have answers. The ending of the show will be pretty closed, and we’re moving towards that ending.”

The love triangle of Jane, Raf and Michael has always been pivotal to the show’s story, and now “Jane the Virgin” is bringing it back. Urman told Entertainment Weekly that Jane already chose Michael over Raf in Season 3, and that choice continues to haunt Raf to this day.

So when he decided to bring Michael back into their lives, Urman said the decision was “a heroic and selfless thing,” considering “this person… could jeopardize his entire relationship.”

“We love a big twist on Jane but we also love to deal with the grounded emotional fallout of it and I think his presence will allow us a lot of conflict and emotion and heart-wrenching storytelling which I want to dive into,” she explained.

But when asked by The Hollywood Reporter straight on if Jane will choose Raf over Michael or pick Michael all over again, Urman diverted her answer. “There will be — How can I answer that? There will be a wedding,” she said instead.

“Jane the Virgin” has been renewed for a fifth season by The CW. It will reportedly be its last run. Photo: The CW