Nobody likes their favorite show to end, but Gina Rodriguez might have just let it slip that Season 5 will be the last for the hit CW telenovela, “Jane the Virgin.”

Rodriguez spoke during the Women To Watch day of panels from Create & Cultivate and Fossil in Austin, Texas on Sunday, according to Variety. She was talking about her first-hand experience as a director, which really thrilled fans. However, she threw fans under the bus when she casually mentioned their “final season.”

“When it came to directing ‘Jane,’ as the star of the show — as a woman, as Latina, I was like, ‘I need to come so correct that I cannot be denied,’” she said of her decision to take charge.

Rodriguez added that it was “the most incredible experience,” and she is proud to note that it was actually “the highest-rated of the season.” She then concluded that she plans to “do more [directing] next year — in our final season.”

But maybe Rodriguez is wrong. Her co-star, Jaime Camil, who plays her TV dad Rogelio De La Vega, earlier said that the cast do not really know what is going to happen in the show.

“We say this often and I don’t think people believe us but we are not kept in the circle of trust of Jennie Urman, our show producer. Like, we honestly don’t know. We sit at the table reading and we are equally as surprised as the audience when they see the show live,” Camil told Metro.

He cited the Sin Rostro identity twist as an example. Camil said he and the rest of the cast were kept in the dark about who she really is until the last possible minute. But sometimes, the actor confessed there are exceptions to the rule.

Urman already said that they have the ending of “Jane the Virgin” all figured out. However, everything is still open to change.

“I have a specific end point that I would like to build towards, but it's not all in my hands so I have to talk to my bosses about that and hope that we're on the same page,” Urman laughingly told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jane the Virgin” Season 4 airs Fridays on The CW at 9 p.m. EST. Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison