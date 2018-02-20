Jemele Hill was asked about her reaction to Jamie Foxx's controversial interview.

On Friday, Foxx walked off a live ESPN interview when he was asked about his relationship with Tom Cruise's ex-wife Katie Holmes. The "Django Unchained" actor was preparing at that time to play for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game when SportCenter's Michael Smith interviewed him.

Initially, Foxx and Smith had a great conversation until the latter asked the question: "I know you've prepared and I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real Love & Basketball?" Foxx did not respond. He removed the headset and walked away.

"Personally, I like Jamie a lot and he is one of my favorite entertainers. But I thought he unnecessarily made Mike look bad," Hill told TMZ when asked about the incident.

Hill reiterated that she has a lot of respect to Foxx. However, she did not understand why the "Sleepless" actor reacted that way when asked about his rumored girlfriend, Holmes.

"I thought it was kind of bizarre why he acted that way ... like I thought [Jamie's relationship with Katie] was pretty public and that everybody knew, but apparently, everybody doesn't know."

When prompted if she would have asked the same question to Foxx, Hill said that she would because she didn't know that it would be an issue to the "Blame It" singer. For Hill, Smith's question was meant to be a joke for a fun and lighthearted interview about the NBA All-Star game and not about Holmes.

Foxx and Holmes have been romantically linked to each other for years already. However, none of the two confirmed their relationship.

In September 2017, the "Dawson's Creek" alum and Foxx were spotted together hand in hand in Malibu. It was the first time that they went out in public without caring about the people around them. They even wore matching Fedora hats.

A source revealed in 2015, that Foxx and Holmes have been dating for two years already. However, the pair remained discreet. In fact, "The Kennedys" star had to "put on a wig and hat to meet him at a hotel."

"They are really happy," a source told E! News. "It's easy and they are for sure very much in love. They are doing their thing as usual and keeping a very, very low profile."

Photo: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard