Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are “absolutely” not back together, at least, for now.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that it’s hard to predict the future, but the ex-couple have not reconciled since Aniston split from Justin Theroux. In 2005, another insider said that Pitt and Aniston have each other’s cell phone numbers, and they communicate to each other from time to time.

“This is nothing new. Jen and him have remained friendly,” a source said years ago.

Since his split from Angelina Jolie, Pitt has already started casually dating. However, getting into an actual relationship isn’t his priority at the moment. “He’s been on casual dates, but none of them have evolved into anything serious. His dating life is certainly not his top priority. The kids are,” another source said in January.

Meanwhile, Aniston and Theroux announced their divorce via a joint statement earlier this week. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they said.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” the statement read.

Aniston and Theroux were first rumored to have split last year after they were photographed in New York and Los Angeles separately. Since the reports swirled, Aniston has been linked to her ex-husband Pitt. Jolie and Pitt filed for divorce in September 2016. The estranged couple is still finalizing the details of their divorce.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter