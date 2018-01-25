Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be reuniting on television in their upcoming Apple series. The two actresses starred in “Friends” until 2004.

After “Friends” was canceled by NBC, Aniston has not been seen in any television series. Witherspoon, on the other hand, was recently cast in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

While speaking with Pop Sugar, Aniston opened up about her exciting new venture and said that their TV morning show is inspired by Brian Stelter’s “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.”

“It’s so in the zeitgeist right now, because of what’s blowing around in our world on a daily basis. It just was a really great idea, and to be able to work with Reese again, and do something that was keeping me home in Los Angeles, is exciting,” she said.

The “Horrible Bosses” star is also delighted the part of the women empowerment movement, wherein female actors play the lead in television projects. “It’s an exciting time for television, exciting time for women, and it’s an exciting time in general right now,” she said.

Aniston and Witherspoon’s show has been picked up by Apple for two seasons with 10 episodes each. “We’re just cracking the first few stories of the show, and all of us are so wonderfully involved on the creative and producorial level. I can’t wait to get it onto the air. We’re in a little revolution. It’s exciting,” she said.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce Aniston and Witherspoon’s upcoming project in July of last year. The show will center on two actors exploring morning shows, as well as the larger New York media scene they inhabit.

Aniston and Witherspoon serve as executive producers of the show alongside their respective production companies. The duo will also be teaming up with HBO drama head Michael Ellenberg. “House of Cards” supervising producer Jay Carson will also be involved in the project.

The official premiere date for the TV series has not yet been announced.

Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images