Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez are good friends, and their 24-year age gap has never been an issue for the two of them.

In the past, Gomez revealed that she and Aniston met through their management. After their first meeting, Aniston invited Gomez to her house and they instantly clicked.

“She has a pizza oven. Like, we’ve made pizzas at her house. She’s very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice,” Gomez told People.

In 2009, Gomez saw Aniston at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards and she freaked out because she’s a huge fan of the actress. “I was shaking! I ran into Jennifer in the bathroom and she goes, ‘Hi!’ My legs started to shake and I ran. I didn’t know what to do because I freaked out,” she said.

The “Wolves” singer also said that her character’s mannerisms from “The Wizards of Waverly Place” were inspired by Aniston. “They were playing clip reels of the work she’s done and I quoted the whole thing. Every single thing she’d say, I would say it. People were sitting there laughing at me and they’re like, ‘Wow, you’re obsessed,’” she recounted.

During an interview in 2015, Aniston also talked about Gomez positively. She told E! News, “We have the same manager. She’s just like a little cherub that I feel I wanna take care of. And we’ve just met through our manager. She’s been extremely supportive and wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Aniston made headlines recently after she and Justin Theroux announced their separation. Last month, the “Horrible Bosses” star said that she and Theroux decided to tell everyone the real score about their marriage to prevent further speculation.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally, we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement read.

Photo: Getty Images/Valerie Macon/AFP