Jennifer Garner attended church after her ex Ben Affleck recently watched their daughter's school performance.

On Sunday, the "Tribes of Palos Verdes" actress donned gray trousers and a black sweater for a church service. Garner looked chic and fab in her ensemble. She accessorized with sunglasses and a silver and gold watch, Daily Mail reported.

For the sighting, the mother-of-three was alone and seemed to be in a bit of hurry. Garner tied her brown locks into a bun. She was seen carrying a small gray purse in one hand.

Just days prior to the sighting, Garner's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, was spotted with a bouquet of red, orange and pink roses as he made his way to Seraphina's school to watch her performance in a talent show. The "Justice League" star donned a gray t-shirt, black padded jacket, indigo jeans and soft gray trainers.

Affleck and Garner remain amicable after their split and continue to co-parent their three kids - Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5. In fact, they still spend holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas as a family. The "Batman" actor confessed that he enjoyed fatherhood.

"Sometimes it feels like work and only looks happy in retrospect," Affleck told People. "You're like, 'that was exhausting,' and then later you're like, 'that was so great, I was playing with all three of them. I like dropping them off and having that be part of the routine and having them be used to that and know that their dad is there and takes them to school and that feels good."

Aside from spending time with his kids, Affleck also continues seeking help for his alcohol addiction in order to be the best dad for them. In fact, back in March 2017, he confessed that he completed treatment for it.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," Affleck wrote on Facebook. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

