Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck remain amicable as they co-parent their kids.

On Thursday, "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" actress and the "Justice League" actor were spotted together for a morning school run with their five-year-old son, Samuel. Affleck and Garner were all smiles as they walked Samuel to school, Daily Mail reported.

Affleck looked fresh from his motorcycle in his black leather jacket, dark jeans and leather boots. In the photo shared by the publication, the "Argo" star is still holding his helmet as he walks and talks with Garner.

On the other hand, the "13 Going 30" actress looked like she's ready for her morning workout. Garner sported a grey and black camouflaged legging and an oversized grey tee. She carried a coffee in one hand and a blue sweater across her arm.

Affleck and Garner's sighting comes a day after rumors broke that the "Batman" star is planning to marry his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus.

A so-called source claimed that Affleck and Shookus have been talking about taking their relationship to the next level. The pair is reportedly planning to get married after dating for only six months even if his divorce with Garner has not been finalized yet.

"He's fallen hard. It's no surprise that they're now taking their relationship to the next level. They both want to spend the rest of their lives together," the unidentified source said.

The source added that Affleck and Garner are already working hard in dividing their assets, but the procedure is not easy. "They've spent months behind closed doors working out how to divide assets, finances and custody of their children," the insider added.

While Affleck's romance with Shookus heats up, Garner was romantically linked to her "Love, Simon" co-star Josh Duhamel. A so-called source claimed that the two are sharing intimate lunches and dinner together.

However, according to Gossip Cop, nothing is romantic between the two. In addition, Affleck's ex-wife already said that she is not dating and she's not interested.

"I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating," Garner told Entertainment Tonight in November. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!' I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through."

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt.