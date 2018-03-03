Jennifer Garner stepped out on a rainy day to run an errand.

On Friday, the "Peppermint" star stepped out in Brentwood, California to run some errand even if it's raining. Garner was photographed all smiles as she walked out with a little rain on her way. Ben Affleck's ex kept herself dry by wearing a grey fur-lined coat. She paired it with blue jeans and black boots.

A few days back, Garner reunited with Affleck to celebrate their son Samuel's 6th birthday. The couple was photographed smiling as they walked beside each other. Another snap featured the "Love, Simon" actress holding Samuel's hands as they cross the street. Behind the mother and son duo are Violet, 12, and Affleck and his mom, Christine Boldt.

Later that day, the family were spotted at Legoland theme park in Carlsbad, California. Affleck shared a ride with Samuel and taught his son how to drive the boat. Meanwhile, Garner watched Affleck and their son from the sidelines.

According to one eyewitness, she was enjoying her day with her family at the park when their boat got stuck during the ride. When she looked behind her, she saw Affleck with his son.

"I recognized him straight away," the eyewitness exclaimed. "He was teaching him how to drive the boat and letting him take the steering wheel. It was really sweet. His kid was just having the best time. He was smiling and having a great time. There were only two seats on the boat so Jennifer was on the side watching over them. She was letting dad and his son have that moment together."

On Sunday, Affleck and Garner were also spotted attending a church service together in Brentwood. Their three children Violet, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel were with them.

Affleck and Garner called it quits in 2015. However, the exes remain amicable for their children. At the time, the "Argo" star is in a relationship with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus. Meanwhile, Garner remains single but is linked to Josh Duhamel. However, some claim that their relationship is purely professional.

In November, the "Tribes of Palos Verdes" actress said that she's not seeing anyone. In fact, she's not interested in dating.

"I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating," Garner told Entertainment Tonight in November. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"

