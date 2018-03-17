Jennifer Garner stepped out with her kids after meeting a former co-star.

On Thursday, the "Peppermint" star visited Victor Garber, 68, on the set of "Hello Dolly" in New York. Garber played as Garner's dad, Jack Bristow, on the "Alias" series.

Garner paid a tribute to Garber who celebrated his birthday on Friday, by sharing a clip of their scene on "Alias" on Instagram. She also encouraged her followers to support the actor's musical play "Hello, Dolly!"

"On March 16th, my own @therealvictorgarber has a birthday. To honor him, please buy a ticket or three to @hellodollybway—you will be so so happy you did. I know you don't know how to like or comment or anything, Victor, but I love you. Have a beautiful birthday #twoprofessionalsrighthere #itwasallhisfault #dontlookatm," Garner wrote in the caption.

After Garner and Garber's reunion, the "Love, Simon," co-star was photographed with her kids. She was snapped enjoying ice cream with her 6-year-old son, Samuel, in Los Angeles.

Garner sported an all-black ensemble. She wore a slim-fit shirt and a long coat that reached down to her thighs and leggings. She completed her outfit with large sunglasses and a pair of Uggs.

In another shot, Garner was seen walking with Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel. Ben Affleck's ex-wife held Violet's hands as they chatted during their stroll. The mother and daughter appeared to be having a great time together.

Prior to the said outing, Garner and Violet were spotted shopping at the Big Apple. The duo was photographed strolling in the city amid the rumors claiming that Affleck wanted to get back with the "13 Going 30" actress.

"He's begged her to come back several times, but she has no interest," one insider told Us Weekly. "Things looked positive," the source said. "Jennifer was very caring, very present. They both wanted it to work."

However, another source claimed that reconciliation is unlikely. Garner and Affleck have already decided to move on when they filed for divorce.

Affleck and Garner split in 2015, a day after their 10th wedding anniversary. However, the couple remains amicable. In fact, they reunited to spend Samuel's 6th birthday in February.

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Buckner