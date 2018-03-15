Jennifer Garner stepped out with her daughter Violet.

On Wednesday afternoon, the "Peppermint" star was photographed with Violet in New York. The mother and daughter enjoyed shopping at the Big Apple.

Garner looked chic in her rose-tone puffy jacket, white ribbed sweater and dark grey pants. She paired it with black ankle-high boots.

Meanwhile, Violet sported a warm grey coat and leggings emblazoned with daisy flowers. She topped it with a denim skirt. She also wore a bonnet, glasses and brown leather shoes.

As Garner bonded with her eldest daughter with ex Ben Affleck, there were rumors that the "Justice League" star wanted to reconcile with her. Affleck reportedly wants to get back with his ex-wife.

"He's begged her to come back several times, but she has no interest," one insider told Us Weekly.

Affleck is currently dating "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus. However, the "Batman V. Superman" actor had been telling his friends that he wanted a reconciliation.

One source believes that the two might get back as Garner has been supportive of Affleck. In fact, she reportedly visited Affleck every day when he was in rehab.

"Things looked positive," the source said. "Jennifer was very caring, very present. They both wanted it to work."

However, another source claimed that Garner has already moved on and that they already agreed to do so when they filed for divorce.

"When they filed [divorce] and decided they were moving on, that was it," another source said.

"She put her heart and soul into fixing the relationship and wanted so desperately to turn things around for the children's sake as well as theirs," a source close to Garner said. "She forgave him for so much, and still he couldn't change."

Whether Garner and Affleck are getting back or not, they are determined to prioritize their kids. In fact, they still celebrate their children's birthday and the holidays together.

In February, when their son Samuel celebrated his 6th birthday, Garner and Affleck were spotted together. After a day, the exes were photographed at Legoland theme park in Carlsbad, California where Affleck and Samuel shared a boat ride while Garner watched them from the sidelines.

Garner and Affleck also reunited on Seraphina's 9th birthday. "Jennifer hosted a small birthday party for Seraphina at her house late Saturday afternoon," a source told E! News. "Ben was the first guest to arrive on his motorcycle right as the party was starting. He was in a great mood."

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt