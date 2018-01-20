Jennifer Garner is such a busy mom! The working parent was recently spotted on her way to the gym by herself. After she completed her workout, Garner went to the set of her upcoming movie, “Peppermint.”

On Friday, the 45-year-old actress was spotted walking on the streets of Los Angeles without her kids and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. She was also holding her phone and a cup of coffee while talking to her friend. After her recent sighting, Garner shared a photo of herself watching one of her kids’ performance in school.

The “13 Going On 30” actress revealed that she missed her child’s performance because she had to be on the set of her movie. However, Garner made sure to watch the dance number live via streaming. Hundreds of fans praised Garner for juggling her personal life with her professional life. And the actress definitely deserves some credit.

Since November, Garner has been filming for “Peppermint,” hanging out with her ex-husband and bonding with her three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5. After Thanksgiving Day, Garner also spent time with her family over the holidays. Every now and then, Garner and Affleck also reunite for their kids’ birthdays and school events.

Garner and Affleck filed for divorce in April 2017, but their main focus is still their three children. In November, the “Justice League” star opened up about co-parenting his kids with his ex-wife.

“You have to be on the same page. You have to cooperate. If you recognize that you both have the best interest of the kids at heart, it’s quite a special connection. We’re the only two people in the world who care this much about these three kids. We don’t always agree. I tend to be more permissive about video games, for example. I played video games when I was a kid,” he said on “Today.”

Since their split, Affleck has started dating “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus. As of late, it is still unclear whether or not his kids have already met his girlfriend.

