Jennifer Garner recently starred in the second episode of her pretend cooking show on Instagram.

The actress shared some tips on how to make Huckleberry English muffins. Garner had the entire ingredients ready before filming herself in the kitchen. She also gushed over the type of bread flour she used and said that she’s certain the kids will love it.

In her caption, Garner said that her full video may be viewed on her Facebook account. She also listed down the steps in making the Huckleberry English muffins in her caption.

This is the second time that the “13 Going On 30” star shared a video from her pretend cooking show. Last month, she also channeled her inner Ina Garten and baked honey white bread. Her first video was such a huge hit among her followers that it received over 700,000 views.

Meanwhile, Jenner is practically new to Instagram. But ever since she created an account in September of last year, she has used her account to update her fans about her family, work, dog, workouts and more.

Most recently, Garner also shared two transformations on her social media account. The first one was from 2011 when she was supposed to a star in a movie and play the role of a man. However, the project was shut down because Garner found out that she was pregnant with her son, Samuel, at that time.

In her second transformation, Garner shared a video of herself from her trailer. Her hair and makeup team transformed her to look like a bloody Riley from her upcoming “Peppermint” movie. The film is slated to hit theaters sometime this year.

In other news, Garner seems to have time to update her social media account ever since she and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce. The couple decided to go their separate ways legally in April of last year. Months later, Affleck started dating Lindsay Shookus.

But even after their split, Affleck and Garner regularly spend time with each other for the sake of their three children. Last week, they celebrated Seraphina’s 9th birthday together.

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby