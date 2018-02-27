In 2014, Jennifer Lawrence was just one of the many celebrities who had their personal photos leaked online. While the Academy Award winner felt violated by the culprit’s actions, she didn’t let the incident stop her from going nude on her own terms.

Lawrence currently stars in the new film “Red Sparrow” as a prima ballerina whose injury lands her in a secret intelligence school where she is taught to use her body and mind as a weapon.

On screen, Lawrence appeared as the ultimate spy, but offscreen, she was faced with the difficult decision of going nude in front of the movie crew and the entire world after slamming the person who leaked her intimate photos.

The 27-year-old told Vanity Fair she was worried people would criticize her over her decision. “My biggest fear was that people would say, ‘Oh, how can you complain about the hack if you’re going to get nude anyway?”

However, Lawrence realized having her photos leaked and appearing nude in a film were two very different things. “One is my choice,” she explained.

“I got something back that was taken from me, and it also felt normal,” the actress added.

Lawrence admitted she wasn’t initially going to strip down on camera for her role in “Red Sparrow,” but not doing so made her feel as if she was doing a disservice to her character, Dominika Egorova.

“I tried to do the movie without nudity but realized it just wouldn’t be right to put the character through something that I, myself, am not willing to go through,” she said.

Luckily, Lawrence had the support of the film crew, which made her feel comfortable enough to follow through with her scene. Director Francis Lawrence and many of the production crew members worked with Lawrence on “The Hunger Games” movies.

The actress revealed the director didn’t change their dynamic on set when she was nude, and it reassured her of the decision to take off her clothes for the role.

“He looked me right in the eyes like I had clothes on and then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh, O.K., it’s just like I have clothes on.’ Everybody here is professional. You’re still at work. One look just made me comfortable. It didn’t make me feel naked,” Lawrence said.

Although the movie has received mixed reviews, Lawrence seems fairly confident with her performance in “Red Sparrow.”

Photo: AFP/Getty Images