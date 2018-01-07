Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently bonded with their kids at the Laker’s game.

On her Instagram account, Lopez shared a group photo taken by Rodriguez’s eldest daughter, Natasha. The 13-year-old is sitting beside her dad, and the former New York Yankee is sitting beside his second daughter, Ella, 9.

Ella is hugging Lopez and Marc Anthony’s daughter, Emme, who is also 9-years-old. She is sitting beside her mom, and Lopez is sitting in between her twins. Max, 9, could barely be seen in the picture, but his stunning round eyes were captivating in the photo.

Before sharing her family’s group shot to her millions of followers on Instagram, Lopez first uploaded a photo of herself with his son. The doting mom of two revealed that she regularly takes her kids to different places so they can experience various things.

The “Shades of Blue” star revealed that Max, who is a huge fan of space and science, fell asleep while watching the basketball game. By the looks of it, the sport is not one of his interests.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez also shared the same group photo with his kids, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s kids on Instagram. In his caption, the former athlete simply wrote, “Family night.”

Rodriguez’s and Lopez’s kids have gotten close in recent months. In fact, Vanity Fair previously revealed that all four kids’ photos can be found in the couple’s home in New York.

A source also told People in November that Natasha, Ella, Max and Emme want Rodriguez and Lopez to get married. “All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married. There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk,” the source said.

On Christmas Day, there were rumors suggesting that Rodriguez will ask for Lopez’s hand in marriage, but a proposal didn’t take place. But this does not mean that Rodriguez isn’t planning something for his girlfriend. In fact, his and Lopez’s kids may also participate in the proposal.

Photo: Jordin Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images