Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sealed their Valentine's Day celebration with a kiss.

The "Shades of Blue" actress took to Instagram and shared a clip of her with Rodriguez. In the short video, Lopez tells the New York Yankee superstar, "Papi, besos!" The second word means "kisses" in Spanish.

Rodriguez obliged and leaned on and kiss Lopez. "I hope everyone got lots of sweet Valentine's Day #besos #myoneandonly #myvalentine #lovemymacho #13," the "On the Floor" singer wrote in the caption.

The baseball superstar did not miss to make his Valentine feel extra special on that day. Rodriguez took to Instagram too and shared a photo of Lopez.

Rodriguez and Lopez's fans are very happy for the two as they seem perfect for each other. Some even want them to tie the knot.

"He's incredible too! #MCM everyday. He's the ying to her yang! She's finally with someone who's at her level. True definition of a power couple," jeannie_m_campos wrote.

"I love it that he calls her 'Mach' - this is the female version of 'Macho'. Usually used to describe a tough men( in this case woman)," another user commented.

"Please get married! Love ya together!!" user mbernal315 wrote.

Rodriguez and Lopez have been dating for almost a year already. According to the "Amor, Amor, Amor" singer, she is in a good relationship. For Lopez, her romance with Rodriguez is "pure, true love."

"I'm in a good relationship," Lopez told Hola! magazine. "I feel like I can say that for the first time—I don't know—maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better."

"We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love," Lopez added. "Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!"

Lopez and Rodriguez celebrated Christmas together with their family. They also opted to celebrate their birthdays as one in a lavish party in Miami. The couple was seen kissing and dancing with their guests during their united birthday bash.

Photo: Getty Images/Evans Vestal Ward