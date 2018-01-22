Jennifer Lopez recently gushed over her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The singer shared an adorable photo of Rodriguez looking intently at her after her live performance at the Calibash 2018. Lopez sung her hit song, “Amor Amor Amor,” in front of the massive crowd.

After taking the stage, Lopez was welcomed by Rodriguez at the backstage. In her caption, the singer said that seeing Rodriguez’s face after her performances is always her favorite. Lopez also performed a dance medley on stage on Saturday.

Rodriguez and Lopez were also together days before her performance at Calibash. The couple bonded with Rodriguez’s eldest daughter, Natasha at a live show. Details about their recent whereabouts have not yet been released online.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating for almost a year now. The “World of Dance” judge was previously linked to Drake, but their rumored romance did not progress. Months later, Lopez and Rodriguez were spotted hanging out with each other, and they later on confirmed that they are dating.

Drake, who recently released the song, “Dimplomatic Immunity,” rapped about losing Lopez to Rodriguez. In January 2017, a source told US Weekly that Drake and Lopez were dating. Two months later, Lopez allegedly announced that they have called it quits.

A few months after their rumored split, Lopez started dating Rodriguez. The two have also moved in together in their home in New York. Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, are very close to Rodriguez. The athlete’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, are also obsessed with Lopez.

During their interview with Vanity Fair, Lopez and Rodriguez said that they are like twins because they are similar in a lot of ways. “We are very much twins. We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things,” he said.

“I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” Lopez added.

Photo: ordin Althaus/NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images