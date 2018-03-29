A student at one of England’s top independent boarding schools was suspended after allegedly forcing a Jewish peer to eat pork, according to reports.

The suspect was allowed back into school after a brief suspension for trying to force-feed a ham pizza to a Jewish student, the Metro reported Wednesday. Jewish law prohibits its followers from consuming pork.

The alleged incident occurred in December at Clifton College in Bristol when the suspect and the 15-year-old victim were reportedly eating lunch together with friends, the school said in a statement.

"In December 2017, a Jewish pupil was eating with his close-knit group of friends when his friends attempted to force him to eat a piece of pizza containing ham," the message read. "While the pupil concerned felt that this was not an anti-Semitic act, the school considered the incident to be completely unacceptable, falling far short of the high standards we expect from our pupils."

The victim did not consider the stunt anti-semitic but, in a statement, a Clifton College spokesperson called it "completely unacceptable." Clifton College has "supported a vibrant Jewish community within its school for over one hundred and fifty years," the institution's website reads.

"Anti-semitism in any guise is abhorrent, pernicious and is absolutely not tolerated at Clifton College, which enjoys a deep and longstanding connection with the Jewish community," the spokesperson said. "We are proud that there have been Jewish students at Clifton College since 1879. They are an integral and valued part of the Clifton College community."

Clifton College launched an investigation and suspended the student in question. However, the punishment was short and the suspect was allowed back in class.

The same student has previously been suspended following another incident two years ago for dressing up as a Nazi on school grounds, the Metro reported.

News of the alleged force-feeding comes as British Jewish leaders protested against the Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday after reports of anti-Semitism surfaced within his camp. Thousands gathered outside the British parliament for the cause.

Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images