It wasn’t easy for J.K. Rowling to kill off beloved characters in the “Harry Potter” books, but sacrifices had to be made in order to defeat Lord Voldemort.

She killed off Sirius Black in “The Order of the Phoenix,” then Albus Dumbledore in “The Half-Blood Prince.” When it came to “The Deathly Hallows,” several more deaths followed. Mad-Eye Lupin and Hedwig lost their lives trying to protect Harry Potter as he was being transported from Privet Drive, while Severus Snape was killed by Voldemort. Fred Weasley, Remus Lupin, and Nymphadora Tonks all died during the Battle of Hogwarts.

Rowling already apologized for their deaths in the past, and this time, she is saying sorry for another one.

Dobby the House Elf was first introduced in “The Chamber of Secrets.” He was the one who tried to keep Harry from returning to Hogwarts because there was a plot to have the Chamber of Secrets reopened.

He often lamented of his status as a House Elf in Malfoy Manor, but Harry helped him gain freedom after he let Lucius Malfoy unknowingly give him an old sock.

He and Harry became really good friends, and after Harry and his friends were held captive in Malfoy Manor in the last book, he sacrificed his life to get them out.

Dobby was fatally wounded by Bellatrix Lestrange’s knife, and the last words he ever uttered were “Harry Potter.”

After Rowling issued her apology, many fans expressed their sadness over Dobby’s great sacrifice. Apparently, years after the last book’s release, people are still not over his death.

The fandom of “Harry Potter” is really incredible, and even the cast who played minor roles will forever be grateful to have taken part of the movie franchise. Alfred Enoch, who played Gryffindor student Dean Thomas, definitely feels that way. “I think you can’t really front on Harry Potter,” Enoch told Sunday Brunch. “That's just such a phenomenon.”

“It was massive for me,” he continued. “I’m of that generation that we had the books as they were coming out. We’re pretty much the age of Harry Potter, so we grew up with it. So that’s a huge, huge thing.”

Enoch said he learned a lot about acting while playing Dean, and he was glad the movie franchise was his “start” in Hollywood. “And for something on that scale, but for me ... It was a lovely experience, it was a big learning experience, but I didn’t have so much to do – you know, I wasn’t Dan [Radcliffe], Rupert [Grint] or Emma [Watson] – so I didn’t have all that visibility.”

“I’m not as associated with it in that way, so I had a little bit of freedom, I think, when I started doing other things. But it was a nice thing to be able to be associated with,” he continued. Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson