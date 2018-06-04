Manchester City star Leroy Sane was left out of Germany’s 23-man squad headed for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The winger was a key member of Pep Guardiola’s side that cruised to the Premier League title scoring a record 100 goals in the recently concluded campaign. Sane was also named the PFA young Player of the Year for his contributions during the course of the season.

Despite his starring role for the Premier League club, Joachim Low left him out when he named his final 23-man squad on Monday morning. Sane’s club teammate Ilkay Gundogan made it to the team, so did Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger — the three other players who are based in England.

The 22-year-old is highly rated across Europe and proved his ability by contributing 10 goals and 15 assists in 32 league appearances. Marco Reus, who has missed many a major tournament due to injury, was selected ahead of him despite making only 15 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, was handed the number one jersey despite the stopper not having played for the last nine months due to a foot injury. The German Football Association thanked four players that were released, for their contribution during the training camp that was held prior to Low’s final decision.

“A big thank you for their efforts and commitment from Joachim Low to the four players who won't be going to Russia, Bernd Leno, Jonathan Tah, Leroy Sane and Nils Peterson,” the German FA communicated via their official Twitter account once the manager revealed his decision.

Low revealed later that it was a close call between Julian Brandt and Sane, but the place went to the former. The Germany coach also hinted that it was due to his poor form which has seen him manage just one assist and no goals in the last 12 appearances for his country.

"That was a very close decision between him and Julian Brandt, which was made in favor of Brandt. Draxler, Reus and Müller are set. Leroy has a huge talent,” Low said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"He will be back again from September. He had not arrived in international matches yet,” he added. “It was a very close decision. If it was a 100 meter race, it would have been a photo finish.”

According to OptaJoe, Sane was among just five players during the 2017/18 Premier League season that reached 10+ goals and 10+ assists and did so in fewer appearances and minutes played than any of the other four.

Germany’s final 23-man Squad

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Jérôme Boateng (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Midfielders: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Mesut Özil (Arsenal), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Mario Gómez (Stuttgart), Timo Werner (Leipzig).