Diego Maradona believes Lionel Messi has nothing to prove to Argentina ahead of what could be his last appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Messi will be looking to guide La Albiceleste to not only a first World Cup triumph since 1986 when Maradona helped Argentina accomplish the feat in Mexico, but his first taste of international glory.

In 2006 and 2010, Argentina lost to Germany in the quarterfinal stage, with them notably being managed by Maradona in the latter. They did, however, reach the final in Brazil four years ago only to lose to Germany once again, this time in extra time in a close encounter.

Messi would suffer more heartbreak in the Copa America, losing to Chile in two consecutive finals via penalty shootouts in 2015 and 2016. The loss in 2016, in which the 30-year-old notably missed a penalty, led to Messi temporarily retiring from international duty as heavy criticism was directed at him for his lack of international glory with the national team.

But with the World Cup starting in less than two weeks, Maradona offered support to Messi, advising him to simply enjoy the game as he has nothing to prove.

"I would advise Messi to keep playing, to enjoy the game," Maradona told Omnisport, as per FourFourTwo. "He has to forget about the critics, if he can win the World Cup or not. He doesn't have to demonstrate anything. He has to enjoy the game on the field."

"I don't know [coach Jorge] Sampaoli, I don't know how he plays. But, I know a lot of the players and I know they will give everything. And I think they have a good opportunity to win. But I don't choose [Argentina] as a favorite because the favorite one never wins."

Messi recently scored a hattrick in a 4-0 friendly win over Haiti as Argentina continue their preparations against Israel on Friday. And while he himself acknowledged his side were not the favorites in Russia, should he fail to guide Argentina to World Cup glory in July, more criticism is expected along with the inevitable comparisons to Maradona.

Former Chelsea and Argentina forward Hernan Crespo, however, believes the comparisons are pointless, especially as Messi has made an astronomical impact in football even without winning the World Cup.

"It's is useless to compare them because we need to enjoy it," Crespo said. "Maradona and Messi are both Argentineans and it is incredible that they had such huge impact on the football history. ... It is obvious that the social impact Maradona had will never be seen again. It's not about winning trophies, and it is what it is. Regarding Messi, his impact's been in terms of football itself, there is a 'before' and 'after-Messi'. So then, why should we compare them? We just need to enjoy them."

The World Cup takes place from June 14 to July 15.