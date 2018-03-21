John Cena believes Conor McGregor would be a huge success if he were to cross over from mixed martial arts (MMA) into the WWE.

McGregor broke records last year as he took on Floyd Mayweather in a cross-code boxing match in August. Despite losing the contest in the 10th round via TKO, the UFC lightweight champion came away from the experience with a nine-figure payday.

Arguably the biggest draw in the UFC's history, McGregor has gained a huge following in recent years not only for his skill in MMA but also for the entertainment he provides through his trash talk and ability to predict how he will finish off his opponents.

Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Some of this trash talk was even directed at the WWE and Cena himself, who McGregor took aim at back in 2016.

"These WWE guys, they're not right in the head, some of them," McGregor said. "The new age (wrestlers) are dweebs. Absolute dweebs. The old school guys are legends. Ric Flair is a legend, the McMahons of course, dons."

"What's the main guy? John Cena. He's 40. He's 40 years of age. He's walking around in a luminous orange t-shirt and a headband talking about nobody can see him. We can see him right there. He's a big, fat, 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympia motherf****r."

Despite those comments, McGregor has continually been linked with a move to the WWE, especially with the current uncertainty surrounding his UFC future. The 29-year-old has not fought in the octagon since November 2016 and is expected to be stripped of his lightweight title when Tony Ferguson takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 on April 7.

If he does end up quitting MMA, Cena believes he would be ideal for the WWE as he had nothing but praise for McGregor, who he said understands the entertainment aspect of sports.

"He would do fantastic," Cena said in a recent interview while promoting his movie Blockers. "Hell, he would put me out of work. He gets the entertainment aspect of sport, and I think he gets it as good, or better, than anyone else. The way he promoted the fight against Mayweather - that’s what we do. He did it as good, or better, than us. I hope one day, if you’re out there watching and you want to come to WWE, he would be a fantastic WWE superstar."

With Ronda Rousey recently making the transition from the UFC to the WWE, Cena was also asked if anyone would emulate the likes of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk by going over into MMA from professional wrestling. However, he does not see anyone being interested.

"I don't know why they would want to," he added. "I guess I'm just a sucker for what we do. You look at an individual like Brock and I think he's really drawn towards what the octagon offers but I more like what we do. Because I'm sitting here talking with you about a story. We tell stories in WWE, that's what I like the most."