John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, recently refused to confirm Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy.

Teigen, who is very close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was asked how long she has known that Khole Kardashian is pregnant, and she said that she’s known about it for a while, according to US Weekly.

But when asked to comment on Jenner’s first pregnancy, Teigen refused to do so. “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host, Andy Cohen, noted that everyone appears to be sworn into secrecy about Jenner’s pregnancy. But the supermodel still did not make any comments.

It is not surprising that Teigen chose to stay mum about the 20-year-old’s personal life. After all, Jenner’s sisters have also kept her pregnancy secret. A couple of weeks ago, even matriarch Kris Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that she will not be the one to talk about her daughter’s pregnancy.

DeGeneres noted that the pregnancy reveal might be first seen in “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” and Kris simply smiled. A similar thing happened with Khloe when she announced her pregnancy to her family and friends in a previous episode of the hit E! reality TV show.

Meanwhile, even though Jenner has not yet confirmed her pregnancy, People reported that the cosmetics mogul has already chosen a name for her baby girl. A source told the publication that Jenner won’t also be selling her daughter’s first pictures to any media outlet.

Kim Kardashian-West refused to sell her daughter’s pictures as well after Chicago West was born on Jan. 15. Kim and her husband, Kanye West, only shared the first photos of North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, on their respective social media accounts two months after they were born, according to TMZ.

Jenner is also enjoying her time away from the spotlight, and she fully intends to keep things the same after her baby is born. “Being out of the spotlight has helped Kylie prepare for the baby, but she is also thinking about her life after giving birth. She will take things as they come, but she’s excited to get back out there and have fun again,” the source said.

Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for NARAS