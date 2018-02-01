Kylie Jenner will finally confirm her pregnancy in an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Season 14.

The Wikipedia page of the E! reality TV show, which shares synopsis for every episode, stated that Jenner and Travis Scott will tell her entire family that she is also pregnant. The 19th episode is called “We’re Expecting,” and it comes just weeks after Khloe Kardashian announced that she is also pregnant with her first child.

Jenner and Scott’s pregnancy announcement will air on “KUWTK” on Feb. 25, and it will be followed by the couple’s gender reveal on March 4. Episode 20, titled “It’s A Girl!” confirms that Jenner and Scott are going to have a baby girl.

The news is no longer shocking because Jenner’s pregnancy has made headlines since September. However, the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul has decided to not confirm anything until she feels that it’s the right time to do so.

Jenner’s baby’s gender has also been revealed months ago, and the mom to be herself indirectly confirmed the news on social media. After rumors swirled that Jenner is having a baby girl, she posted a photo of her pink nail polish, pink room, and pink Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, the Wikipedia page for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was later on updated, and the details for the two upcoming episodes were deleted. But information about episodes 16 to 18 is still available on the site. Episode 16, titled “Tangled Web,” will air on Feb. 11. This means that “KUWTK” will go on a week-long break.

In the installment, Kim Kardashian fears for her surrogate’s safety after her identity is exposed. In episode 17, titled “Kris Jenner’s Legacy,” Scott will surprise the matriarch with a commemorative video. Khloe will also patch things up with her best friend, Malika.

Episode 18, titled “Trimester Trouble,” will see Khloe suffering from pregnancy complications. Kourtney Kardashian will also contemplate on having more children.

“KUWTK” Season 14 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on E!

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post