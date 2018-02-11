Newlyweds John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are honeymooning at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

On Saturday, Stamos shared a photo of him and his wife McHugh at the happiest place on earth. In the Instagram pic, McHugh kisses Stamos on the cheek as they both rock matching Mickey Mouse groom ears and Minnie Mouse bride ears.

“#oneweek (and they said it wouldn’t last) #happiestmanonearth #happiestplaceonearth @waltdisneyworld,” the “Fuller House” actor captioned the snapshot.

McHugh, who is due to give birth to their first child in the spring, also posted a photo of her from their honeymoon. “FixItFelixJr in Florida! #disneybound #wdw,” she captioned her pic.

Stamos and McHugh got married on Feb. 3 after getting engaged at Disneyland last October. According to E! News, the couple tied the knot in front of about 50 guests in an afternoon ceremony at Studio City’s Little Brown Church in Los Angeles at 2 p.m., and then had a reception at the actor’s home in Beverly Hills, California.

Like Stamos, McHugh is also an actor. She recurred as Sloan in Season 5 of CW’s “The Vampire” Diaries and appeared in an episode of Freeform’s “Switched at Birth.”

“He’s very encouraging of anything I want to do career-wise,” McHugh told Entertainment Tonight of Stamos last year. “I really appreciate it a lot. You don’t get that with every guy.”

Stamos even directed McHugh in a short film called “Ingenueish” last year. “They say if you can do a film together, you can do anything together,” she joked. “I’m very happy to say we survived the filming process and we’re in editing now. We’re both still alive so it’s great!”

Stamos was previously married to actress and former model Rebecca Romijn, whom she met at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Stamos and Romijn became engaged on Christmas Eve 1997 and got married on September 1998. But in August 2004, Stamos filed for divorce, which was finalized in March 2005. “The Librarians” actress is now married to Stamos’ “Scream Queens” co-star Jerry O’Connell.

Stamos, who currently recurs as Jesse Katsopolis on Netflix’s “Fuller House,” will be next seen in the upcoming Lifetime crime drama series “You.”

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison