There’s no easier way to fix those school-night blues than with an all-new Nickelodeon movie. Luckily, that’s just what the network has in stores for viewers on Monday (Feb. 19) with the premiere of their original film, “Blurt!”

Formerly titled “Inside Voice,” this new movie features many Nickelodeon favorites, as well as soon-to-be stars. Fans will recognize actors Jace Norman (“Henry Danger”) and JoJo Siwa (“Lip Sync Battle Shorties”), while being introduced to Daniella Perkins, who is also set to headline Nickelodeon’s upcoming series “Knight Squad.”

To get the scoop on this brand-new flick, International Business Times caught up with Siwa and Perkins at the Nickelodeon HALO Awards orange carpet in November. The actresses shared all about their characters in this movie, which revolves around Jeremy Martin (Norman) who begins to say every thought he has out loud.

“I’m so excited for ‘Blurt,’” Siwa told IBT. “It’s going to be amazing. I starred in it with Jace Norman and Daniella Perkins and basically, I am Jace Norman’s little sister and it was just so fun to film up in Canada. It was amazing and it was just a good time hanging out with everyone.”

While Siwa’s ready for viewers to see her play the little sister, Perkins is looking forward to everyone seeing the journey that her character goes on throughout the film.

“I play a character, her name is Milly,” Perkins said. “She’s very shy. She hasn’t really found her voice and she’s the wallflower. You don’t really notice her until the end of the movie and she kind of finds her confidence and finds who she is. And that’s really great to watch.”

Fans will enjoy seeing each character going through their own issues and adventures, but they all interconnect, as well. When Jeremy puts on virtual reality glasses at the mall and mysteriously begins to blurt out every thought of his, it affects everyone.

He’s running for student council president against Milly, who’s a great candidate with lots of ideas, and his new way of speaking puts his presidential campaign in danger. That’s when Jeremy decides to team up with his sister, Victoria (Siwa), to figure out how to get his brain back to normal.

See all the craziness and comedy when “Blurt!” premieres on Nickelodeon on Monday (Feb. 19) at 7 p.m. EST. Stick around afterwards to catch a sneak peek of Perkins’ “Knight Squad” at 8 p.m. EST.