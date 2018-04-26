Las Vegas -- In less than two months moviegoers will be able to jump back into “Jurassic World,” but as a treat to CinemaCon attendees Wednesday, stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard shared an in-depth look at the film.

During Universal Pictures’ slate presentation, the actors, who will reprise their “Jurassic World” characters Claire and Owen, presented the opening scene from the summer action/adventure to exhibitors and press.

The scene starts with two male characters operating an underwater vessel which is soon revealed to be entering the gates of the underwater exhibit of “Jurassic World” in Isla Nubar. When one of the men onboard appears nervous about venturing into the park once inhabited by dinosaurs, his partner comforts him by saying, “anything in here will be dead by now.”

After a short ride underwater, they come across the skeleton of the Indominus Rex, which was famously taken down in 2015’s “Jurassic World.” Using their vessel, they saw off a portion of the dinosaur’s bones and send it to the surface. At that moment, a shadow of a much larger dinosaur, a Mosasaurus, is seen above them in the water.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Just as they get a notice from a crew member above ground to retreat from the park, the eye of the dinosaur is shown peering into their vessel, and suddenly, the crew members on land lose signal of the underwater vehicle.

A man above ground continually tries to contract the vessel but fails to do so. He is soon after given his own order to exit the park by men aboard a helicopter. At first, he’s confused by the order, that is until he notices a Tyrannosaurus in his midst. He’s almost killed by the T-Rex while grabbing hold of the helicopter’s latter but manages to break away from his grasp. His luck runs out when the helicopter flies over the open water in “Jurassic World” and the Mosasaurus jumps up and grabs him.

The opening sequence ended there, but that’s not all of the footage CinemaCon attendees were treated to. Additional clips included Pratt trying to reason with his raptor Blue, who Pratt said is “savage” now after living on the island alone. Another scene showed Pratt and Howard’s characters stuck in a small cage with a T-Rex.

“These creatures were here before us,” Jeff Goldblum’s character Ian Malcolm said, concluding the CinemaCon footage. “And if we’re not careful, they’re going to be here after us.”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” comes crashing into theaters on June 22.