Kaley Cuoco recently expressed her gratitude to all the fans of “Big Bang Theory” who’ve watched the show since Season 1, episode 1.

On her Instagram account, the actress shared a black and white photo of herself with Johnny Galecki on the set of the CBS TV show. The picture shows Cuoco and Galecki interacting with their live audiences before filming an episode of “Big Bang Theory.”

In her caption, Cuoco, who plays the role of Penny, told all of the fans that she is grateful to each one of them. She also said that “Big Bang Theory” won’t be as successful as it is now if not for them.

This week’s episode of “Big Bang Theory” served as the show’s 250installment. Cuoco also commemorated the milestone by sharing a Polaroid picture of her with her co-stars. She also posed in front of the camera while Galecki, who plays the role of Leonard, was getting instructions during the live taping of the series.

Meanwhile, “Big Bang Theory” Season 11, episode 19 saw Leonard and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) running against each other as the new president of the tenant’s association. Sheldon volunteered for the role, but Penny and Leonard were not very pleased about it.

An emergency meeting was called by Leonard and Penny, and they informed Sheldon that they don’t want him to be the leader of the tenants association. However, Amy (Mayim Bialik) was also in the room at that time, and she voted in favor of Sheldon so that he could keep his new role. In the end, Sheldon got to keep his job, and he was so ecstatic about it.

Elsewhere in “The Tenant Disassociation,” Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard (Simon Helberg) bonded with each other in the bathtub. After a few minutes, they saw a drone that has crashed in the yard. When they watched the video recording, Raj immediately fell in love with the woman he saw.

Stuart (Kevin Sussman) told Raj that he knows who the woman is, and Raj declared that he wants to meet her. The new character is named Cynthia (Megan McGown).

“Big Bang Theory” Season 11 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez