Karlie Kloss recently slammed rumors that she’s feuding with Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the supermodel said that people should not believe everything they read on the news.

Kloss and Swift are actually close friends, and they have vacationed together. The two beauties have also sat courtside at a New York Knicks game. But in the past year, Entertainment Tonight said that Kloss and Swift have not appeared on each other’s social media accounts.

In February, the supermodel was also seen hanging out with Katy Perry. The “Dark Horse” singer has been feuding with Swift. Fans of Swift and Kloss claimed that the supermodel has started hanging out with the “enemy.”

Another one of Kloss’ closest friends is Serena Williams. “Serena is one of the most extraordinary women on the planet. She challenges the status quo in so many ways, and I learn from her constantly,” she said.

But other than her friendships with these women, the 25-year-old model is busy with her tech education. As a student, Kloss excelled in math and science.

“I remember I had met Kevin Systrom, the founder of Instagram, and I said, ‘You created a product that touches hundreds of millions of people. What do you know that these hundreds of millions of people don’t know?’ I wanted to understand that language and skill set,” she said.

Kloss is also invested in expanding her knowledge in tech beyond Silicon Valley. “I love that they’re taking their experiences as 15-year-old girls in America and translating them into actual projects. They’re going to build algorithms of our future because they have different life perspectives of the world,” she said.

In related news, Swift also made headlines after Camila Cabello also clarified that the “Red” singer didn’t have anything to do with her decision to leave Fifth Harmony. Fans were convinced that Cabello and Swift’s close friendship was a factor for her departure.

However, the “Havana” singer said that she and Swift do not normally talk about the all-girl group. Rather, they always talk about love and boys.

