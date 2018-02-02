Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle recently stepped out in different Alexander McQueen ensembles.

Middleton continues to impress her fans with her choice of outfits during a four-day Scandinavian tour with Prince William. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a gorgeous caped gown from her favorite designer, Alexander McQueen, Hello! reported. Middleton stunned in her dreamy Grecian-style blush gown that featured dazzling embroidery. It has crystal embellishment around the neckline and skimmed over her growing baby bump.

Markle also opted to wear an outfit from the same designer this week. Prince Harry and Markle attended Endeavour Fund Awards in London while Prince William and Middleton were in Norway. It was the Duke and the "Horrible Bosses" star's first evening event together.

For the event, Markle traded a traditional gown with a slick suit. The future royal member opted to wear black cropped trousers, a tailored jacket and high heels.

While both women looked confident and glamorous in their outfits, some do not think Markle's ensemble suited her. Others believe that the bride-to-be still lacks the touch of a royal.

"Pity she's wearing such an awful outfit, she's representing the Royal family and looks like she's wearing a child's clothes which are too small for her," one social media user commented on Markle's ensemble.

"#MeghanMarkle is and will always be IGNORANT TRASH. #PrinceHarry," another user wrote.

On the other hand, many agreed that the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in her Alexander McQueen gown.

"Catherine looked so so beautiful tonight!!!" one user wrote.

"Oh god, our Duchess looks so beautiful!!!" another social media user commented.

"The duchess of Cambridge looks stunning! Wow! Really enjoying the Duke of Cambridge’s speeches and their message and purpose. Thank you for sharing," one netizen wrote.

"The Duchess looks stunning! Absolutely beautiful!" Maria Rodriguez agreed.

In related news, Markle's choice of trousers is not surprising. The princess-in-waiting has worn pants for several royal occasions and appearances. Markle wore pants when she and Prince Harry visited Brixton and Wales.

"Her choice to wear trousers was a pleasant surprise to many as well. Bootcut black trousers are such a professional, timeless style, especially for more formal events," said Christine Ross, Meghan's Mirror editor. "We almost never see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing them and this really shows that Meghan is not taking style notes from anyone. She's doing it her own way, and staying true to herself as her role in the royal family grows."

Photo: Getty Images/Adrian Dennis