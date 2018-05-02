Prince William and Middleton shared a snap of Prince Louis' birth certificate.

Daily Mail shared a photograph of Prince Louis' birth certificate that was signed by Prince William and current Westminster registrar Patricia Gordon. It confirms that the youngest royal's full name is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.

"It has been a great honour to register, and formally welcome the latest addition to the Royal Family, Prince Louis Arthur Charles," Gordon said. "This follows a long history of Westminster City Council registering royal births, including Prince Louis' siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's document were handwritten, so there could be a reason why Prince Louis' was typewritten. According to the former registrar she was slammed for her messy handwriting. In fact, she received death threats over such concern.

"I got death threats. One person said their cat had better handwriting, someone called for me to be fired and someone even said I was illiterate," Alison Cathcart said in 2014. "Let's just say I had to have more than one attempt. What can I say? It was a very hot day and I was flustered and trying to fill this thing in with Prince William sitting beside me."

It is believed that Prince Louis' birth certificate was typewritten to avoid the same situation.

In related news, lifestyle reporter for Daily Express Francesca Specter noticed that Middleton's name was written in a different format: Catherine Elizabeth Her Royal Highness Duchess of Cambridge. The Duchess opted to use her Christian name before mentioning her royal status. Specter speculated that this could reflect her commoner status as she does not have a hereditary title.

Middleton's name was written in the same format for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's documents too. Specter thinks it's not a coincidence and that the mother of three is making a distinction between her, her husband and children in this way.

In related news, Middleton may not bring Prince Louis to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. According to a royal expert, this is to ensure that the attention will be focused to the bride and groom and not to the newborn.

They certainly won't bring the baby to the wedding, this will ensure that the focus is on Harry and Meghan as of course it should be," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robin Jacobson also thinks the same but for a different reason. According to him, newborns could go out in public even on the day they were born, but it's preferable that they don't do this in the first two months to prevent the child from getting sick.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson