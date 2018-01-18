Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, received some unique gifts last year.

The 4-year-old and 2-year-old typically receive gifts during their official visits, and these are all recorded in the royal gift list on the Kensington Palace website. Last year, the siblings both received a hobby horse, but Prince George was also gifted with a dream catcher, five Tintin figures, a waistcoat, trousers, a pair of shorts and a wooden name sign.

Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, received a toy pram, a mug, lollipops, a hair bow and an activity bag. The contents of the activity bag have not been revealed. The little royals also received books and soft toys throughout the year.

This year, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to receive the greatest gift of their lives thus far. The siblings will be welcoming their youngest brother or sister in April. As of late, Middleton and Prince William have not yet revealed the gender of their third child.

In September, Kengsington Palace announced that Middleton is pregnant with her third child. According to The Sun, the palace normally makes the official announcement after the first trimester.

However, they were forced to confirm that Middleton is pregnant after she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum or extreme morning sickness. Middleton also suffered from the same condition during her first two pregnancies.

One month later, the palace announced that Middleton will give birth sometime in April. There are predictions suggesting that the baby will arrive on April 29, which will also mark Middleton and Prince William’s seventh wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Middleton have not also decided on what to name their third child. But the palace is also the one that announces it after the baby is born. A similar thing happened with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The 4-year-old was born on July 22, 2013, while Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015.

Photo: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images