On Wednesday, a week after the royal trio attended the first annual Royal Foundation forum with Meghan Markle, Prince William, Middleton and Prince Harry graced different events, People reported.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a Seraphine Maternity dress to visit the Place2Be and officially open its new headquarters in London. The charity's new headquarters is now equipped with advanced facilities. This will help them train more counselors, teachers and school leaders to provide emotional and therapeutic support to schoolchildren.

On Tuesday, Middleton also stepped out solo to visit Pegasus Primary School in Oxford. The Duchess' visit aimed to learn more about the charity, Family Links.

On the other hand, Prince Harry went out to see the site of Silverstone Experience. He also visited the Silverstone University Technical College to meet the students and alumni who are very successful in the motorsport industry.

"I am really encouraged to have seen the state of the art facilities and equipment in the Silverstone University Technical College, but more significantly, to have met the enthusiastic young people currently studying there, as well as those who have gone on to start their careers with leading employers in the motorsport industry," Markle's fiancé said about his visit to Silverstone.

Meanwhile, Prince William, who used to be a pilot for search and rescue helicopters, visited RAF Coningsby. The Duke of Cambridge joined the schoolchildren in the base's new Engagement Centre.

They had a session to design a mechanism to drop an egg from a certain height. This aimed to introduce children to practical physics. After that, Prince William enjoyed launch with the representatives of the different squadrons on the base.

A week ago, Prince William, Middleton, Prince Harry and Markle had their first royal engagement together. During the event, the "Suits" star talked about women empowerment. However, Rachel Johnson thinks that Prince Harry's fiancée is already out of tune with the fab four.

"Over here, we secretly don't like women who speak out too loudly and often (I should know), let alone women who order other women to speak out and men to listen," Johnson said. "As a nation, we certainly prefer Royal women who don't really speak, like the Queen, or the Duchess of Cambridge, as demonstrated by that No 1 hit about a perfect girlfriend with the lyric 'you say it best when you say nothing at all'."

