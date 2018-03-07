Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are more relatable than Kate Middleton.

According to George Charles, spokesperson for VoucherCodesPro.co.uk, the royals are a huge attraction in the UK for foreign visitors. "Love or hate them, we're all a little bit obsessed with them, even if it's a guilty pleasure of ours," he said (via Express). Thus, a new poll was created to ask the public who among the royals is the most relatable to them.

About 2,311 British participants who are 18 years old and above participated in a survey commissioned by VoucherCodesPro.co.uk. The survey asked: "Which members of the Royal Family do you feel are most relatable/in tune with the public?"

According to the report, the majority chose Prince Harry. His fiancé, Markle comes next. Eleven percent of those who opted for the "Suits" star felt that she's more relatable because "she's a feminist." But the majority of Markle's supporters, about 31 percent, felt that she's more tune into the public because "she was an actress in the public eye before the engagement." Meanwhile, the other 14 percent finds her "down to earth," so it's easy to relate to her.

Meanwhile, only 13 percent find the Duchess of Cambridge the most relatable member of the royal family. Respondents were asked why they felt Middleton was not that relatable and 49 percent responded with "She's been molded into someone else since marrying into the family." The other 28 percent said that Middleton "never seems to do or say anything."

Meanwhile, others might not agree to this. For Rachel Johnson, she prefers a female royal who does not speak much. In fact, the journalist finds Markle out of tune with Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry a.k.a. the fab four.

"Over here, we secretly don't like women who speak out too loudly and often (I should know), let alone women who order other women to speak out and men to listen," Johnson wrote. "As a nation, we certainly prefer Royal women who don't really speak, like the Queen, or the Duchess of Cambridge, as demonstrated by that No 1 hit about a perfect girlfriend with the lyric 'you say it best when you say nothing at all.'"

For you, who among Prince William, Middleton, Prince Harry and Markle is the most relatable? Drop a comment below.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson