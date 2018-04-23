Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton has given birth to another son, but they did not reveal the royal baby’s name. That follows tradition for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They likely won’t reveal the baby’s name today.

Royal watchers will probably have to wait two days before learning what the new Prince will be called. In July 2013, Kate and Prince William waited two days to reveal the heir to the throne’s name, George Alexander Louis. In May 2015, the couple waited two days again to announce Charlotte Elizabeth Diana’s name.

Expect royal baby no. 3 to follow the same timeline and the same name traditions. Both of William and Kate’s kids have family names, and their new son is expected to follow suit.

There has been plenty of speculation about the name for the fifth in line to the throne. Arthur is the top prediction, BBC News reports. Albert, Philip, Frederick and James are also considered possibilities.

Photo: Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Of course, the third child might give the couple an opportunity to honor more than just the royal side of the family. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told the BBC that Kate may get to finally choose a moniker from her side of the family as one of the middle names. “I think they are more likely to stick with the traditional route, the royal side, but the Middletons could be reflected in the second or third name,” Little said.

Kate went into labor early Monday morning. She and Prince William drove from their home at Kensington Palace to St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The Duke and Duchess made the same trip for Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s birth.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to the third royal baby at 11:01 a.m. local time (6:01 a.m. EDT). He weighs a healthy 8 pounds and 7 ounces. Both Kate and the baby are doing well.

Kensington Palace revealed that both sides of the family were informed before the formal announcement was made. “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” according to an official tweet.

The public will get a glimpse of the baby before he is named. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge typically leave the Lindo Wing on the day Kate gives birth.