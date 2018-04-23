Huge congratulations are in order today for Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, as the royal couple has officially welcomed their third child, a son.

Details about the newest member of the royal family, like his name, have not been revealed, though the official Kensington Palace Twitter account has confirmed the birth of the young boy. In a press release, it was noted that the new child will officially become fifth in line for the throne, changing the line of succession and officially demoting Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle.

Previously, Prince Harry was third in line for the throne, behind his father, Prince Charles (The Prince of Wales) and his older brother, Prince William (The Duke of Cambridge). After William and Kate welcomed their firstborn, Prince George, Harry was moved down the line of succession to become fourth in line for the throne. He has held the place of being fifth in line since Princess Charlotte's birth in 2015. Now, with the arrival of his new nephew, he is officially sixth in line for the title of King of England.

Photo: Paul Grover/AFP/Getty Images

The demotion is something that isn't new, as the line of succession in England has always allotted for the offspring of an older sibling to surpass any younger sibling when it comes to who has a chance at future rule. Similarly, when they reach that age, any child Prince George welcomes into the world will immediately move his sister and new brother's placements in the line further down as well.

Though this does decrease the odds of Prince Harry ever becoming King and Markle becoming his Queen Consort, the news is sure to still be delightful for the pair, who will officially become husband and wife in less than one month. Their wedding is scheduled to take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.

In fact, Kensington Palace has revealed that the pair, as well as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles, have all been notified of the news that the baby was born and that they are all "delighted" by the update.

As for what the newest member of the royal family will be called, the most popular names that have been floated around have included Thomas, Arthur, James, Albert, Frederick, Philip, and Henry. Another baby name which was thrown into the mix was Jack after Prince William joked that he would have to name his new baby after Jack Grealish of Aston Villa, who helped bring his team to victory over Cardiff City in a recent match.