Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen dress at the royal wedding may not be recycled, claimed one royal fan named Jessica.

Jessica runs the Instagram account Royal Addicted 2. She pointed out one subtle difference between Middleton’s royal wedding dress to the one that she wore to Princess Charlotte’s christening a few years ago.

The royal fan noted (via Daily Mail) that Alexander McQueen dress that Middleton wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials had three buttons on its sleeves. But the one that had on at Princess Charlotte’s christening didn’t have the same detail. Middleton’s recent attire is also more yellowish than the one she wore in 2015.

Following her sighting on May 19, multiple publications noted that Middleton reused an old Alexander McQueen dress because she didn’t want to upstage Markle on her special day.

Sofra Brennan, a journalist for the Daily Mail, claimed that Middleton decided to re-wear her coat because she didn’t want to make headlines over Markle at that time.

“So it seems the royal is careful not to draw too much attention to herself by turning up in an ensemble that fans have already seen at least once before,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Middleton is known for repeating some of her clothes. In fact, she wore the same Alexander McQueen dress from 2015 a year later for the Trooping the Color.

In 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a dress to Zara Tindall and Mike Phillips’ wedding. She previously used the same dress before she tied the knot with Prince William.

And while she was pregnant with Prince George, Middleton donned a black and white polka dot dress from Topshop. She once again wore the dress to the opening of Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire.

In related news, Middleton is expected to make a public appearance on June 9 for the Trooping the Color. While there, royal fans will learn whether or not she will wear a new attire or recycle an old one.

Photo: Getty Images/Jane Barlow - WPA Pool