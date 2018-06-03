Kate Middleton is expected to make another public appearance less than two months after giving birth to Prince Louis.

Lauren O’Callaghan, a journalist for Express, confirmed that Middleton will attend the Trooping the Color on June 9 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday. O’Callaghan also said that Middleton will be joined by Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis, who was born on April 23, will most likely not attend the festivities because he is still an infant.

The journalist also predicted that Middleton and the other female members of the royal family will wear a fascinator or a hat to the event. After all, Trooping the Color is a formal occasion just like a royal wedding. Male members of the royal family are expected to wear their military dresses just like what they did in previous years.

“Last year, the mom-of-three wore pink and in a sweet touch, Charlotte complimented her mother in a pink floral dress. The year before, the Duchess stunned in a cream ensemble, with both of the children also in pale colors. In fact, like the Queen, Kate tends to wear block colors to official events to allow her to stand out, and she is likely to do the same this year,” she wrote.

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will also be attending the Trooping the Color for the first time. She and the prince tied the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Markle will also be seen in the balcony of the Buckingham Palace with the other members of the royal family next weekend.

Meanwhile, this week’s event won’t be Middleton’s first public appearance since giving birth to Prince Louis. The Duchess of Cambridge attended Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. She also assisted Princess Charlotte after the adorable girl was chosen as a bridesmaid by her uncle and Markle.

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool