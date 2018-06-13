Kate Middleton’s first official engagement with Queen Elizabeth II is being revisited just days before Meghan Markle embarks on a trip with Her Majesty.

Middleton and the Queen went to Leicester in 2012 as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee tour of the United Kingdom. At that time, Middleton has been married to Prince William for a year. Markle’s first public tour with the Queen will take place less than two weeks after her wedding to Prince Harry.

During their event in Leicester, the Queen was photographed in her bright pink coat and coordinating dress. Middleton, on the other hand, wore a teal coat and skirt, which she accentuated with her black hat.

A week before their trip to Leicester, Middleton also joined the Queen and Camilla Parker Bowles when they visited the Fortnum & Mason Store to unveil a plaque commemorating the restoration of Piccadilly outside the establishment.

Meanwhile, Markle will join the Queen on her trip to Cheshire on June 14. The two female royals will arrive at Runcorn Station in Cheshire on Thursday morning after an overnight trip on the Royal Train.

The Queen and Markle will open Mersey Gateway Bridge, and they will also visit the newly-renovated Storyhouse Theater before attending a lunch at the Chester Town Hall.

Prior to their trip, it has been reported that members of Scrap Mersey Tolls (SMT), a campaign group strongly opposed to the charges on the Gateway bridge, will move forward with their protest.

Christine Roche, a member of SMT, told Express, “Scrap Mersey Tolls are welcoming the visit of Her Majesty the Queen and the Duchess of Sussex to Widnes. We will be staging a demonstration at this event, not in opposition of a royal visit, this protest is in opposition of the tolling scheme on the Mersey Gateway, and when it reopens, the previously untolled Silver Jubilee Bridge.”

“We view this as a timely opportunity for our campaign group to take advantage of wider media exposure to highlight the issue of a huge sum of money… taken from motorists using an illegal tolling scheme which was ruled unenforceable by the Traffic Penalty Tribunal,” Roche added.

