Kate Middleton won’t be attending royal engagements until October because she is still on maternity leave.

Even though she has been seen in public in multiple occasions since giving birth to Prince Louis on April 23, Middleton won’t take part in any official roles until this autumn.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express, “Kate will be resuming royal duties after taking extended maternity leave as expected after Louis’ birth, probably in the autumn.”

However, Middleton may be seen with the other members of the royal family if there are birthdays and other gatherings of a similar kind. For instance, she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials on May 19 even though she just gave birth to Prince Louis less than four weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, Duncan Larcombe, a royal biographer, also talked about Middleton’s schedule and said that it is a tradition for royal moms to go on maternity leave for six months.

“The wedding [of Prince Harry and Markle] doesn’t count because it was a family affair but other than that, she will pick and choose her engagements. If she wanted, Kate could disappear into the background until October!” he said.

But royal fans will most definitely see Middleton and the other members of the royal family at Prince Louis’ upcoming christening sometime this year. However, details about the baptism are still being kept under wraps.

In related news, Middleton made headlines last weekend after she was photographed in a $70 Zara dress at Prince William’s polo match. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the outdoor event.

The trio was photographed playing and laughing together. However, Middleton was also criticized for allowing Prince George to play with a toy gun. Despite the negative comments about the Duchess, it seems as though she had a wonderful time at her husband’s match.

In one of her photos, Middleton was even seen running with a huge smile on her face. The picture was likened to Princess Diana’s photo from 1989 where she also ran on the grass at Prince William’s sports day.

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Edwards - WPA Pool