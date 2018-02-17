Kate Middleton recognizes the importance of childhood.

The Duchess of Cambridge has written a foreword for an exhibition catalogue. Kensington Palace shared it and Middleton moved everyone when she stated the importance of appreciating childhood.

"This period in the history of photography has long interested me. As a student at the University of St. Andrews, I chose it as the subject of my undergraduate thesis and photographs of children in particular, which feature predominately within exhibition, are of real interest to me," Middleton wrote.

"These photographs allow us to reflect on the importance of preserving and appreciating childhood while it lasts. Children held a special place in the Victorian imagination and were celebrated for their seemingly boundless potential," the Duchess continued. "This notion still rings true for us today and it underpins much of my official work and the charities I have chosen to support, and, indeed, my role as a mother of a young family."

Middleton and Prince William are parents of two. The royal couple shares 4-year-old Prince Charlotte and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third baby in April.

The Duchess is popular for her skills in photography and has captured stunning photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte on several occasions. For instance, in 2015, the palace shared several snaps of Prince George with her little sister, Princess Charlotte, who was only a month old at that time.

In April 2016, Middleton captured a few snaps of Princess Charlotte while she was still learning how to stand up and walk. Earlier this year, the Duchess shared two snaps of her daughter on her first day of school.

Middleton and Prince William are reportedly strict when it comes to the privacy of their two children. In fact, the Duke and Duchess planted 40-foot hedges in front of the Kensington Palace.

This was done on purpose. The royal parents want Prince George and Princess Charlotte to play outside without being seen from the gates.

Prince William and Middleton also implemented a no-fly zone in their estate at Anmer Hall. The couple reportedly did it to prevent helicopters and drones from capturing photos of their kids.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson