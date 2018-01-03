Just because Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are still going strong in their romance, it doesn’t mean the actress has made her boyfriend her top priority. The actress’ daughter Suri Cruise is actually the number one person in her life, and that won’t be changing anytime soon.

Since being romantically linked together in 2013, Holmes and Foxx have had a very low-key relationship and were rarely ever photographed in the same place. However, in 2017, the couple seemed to be more open to being photographed together and at the same venue.

“They’ve definitely become more serious,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly.

“Jamie brings a lot of joy and happiness into her life,” the friend added.

Even though the couple is reportedly crazy about each other, Holmes’ 11-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, always comes first in her life. “She’s an amazing mom,” an insider said.

Rather than flying out to Singapore for New Year’s Eve to be with Foxx, who hosted the opening of the nightclub Lavo, Holmes opted for a ski trip in Park City, Utah with her little girl. “She’ll choose her family over him any day,” the source added.

However, the distance doesn’t ruin their relationship. “When they’re together it works. When they’re not, they’re on their own.”

“It’s what works for them,” the insider revealed.

Foxx and Holmes attempted to keep their romance as private as possible because they both had experiences in public relationships. “They care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.”

Nowadays, it seems that the couple is finally strong enough to continue their romance in the spotlight. “They’re starting to be more comfortable about their relationship,” another source said.

Holmes was on hand to celebrate Foxx’s 50th birthday party in December and was not shy about staying by her beau’s side for a majority of the night. Onlookers at the party revealed “they were all over each other.”

The “Ocean’s 8” actress reportedly enjoyed herself and even participated in a few PDA sessions with her boyfriend. “Katie was really letting loose and dancing — they were even kissing each other!”

Although marriage isn’t an option just yet, Foxx and Holmes have managed to find a way to make their once private romance work in the public eye.