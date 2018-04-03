The bizarre “will he or will he not play?” saga surrounding injured forward Kawhi Leonard has been the story for most of the San Antonio Spurs' 2017-18 season. On Monday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shed some light on Leonard's fate with the organization.

Windhorst appeared on “Outside the Lines” and reported that teams will indeed try to trade for the Spurs superstar during the upcoming offseason. The news was confirmed by Windhorst’s ESPN colleague Zach Lowe, who said teams will try to do something “around the draft” in June.

Not that Windy needs any confirmation, ever, but this is 100% true. Vultures are circling, in hopes of action around the draft. https://t.co/Osp4WLofgv — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) April 3, 2018

The Spurs and Leonard have only recently had a contentious relationship, but the prevailing sentiment has been that the two sides would work out any lingering tension. That teams would try to trade for the 26-year-old is not surprising, as he is a valuable offensive weapon who also happens to be a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. But the fact that teams are seriously gearing up to get him indicates that there would be interest from the Spurs front office to listen to offers.

Since he is set to be a free agent in 2019, whichever team trades for Leonard may want to be assured that he would re-sign with them, which might present some obstacles to completing a deal.

Former NBA player and current broadcaster Jalen Rose suggested Sunday that the Boston Celtics could be a likely landing spot for Leonard. Between draft picks and enticing young players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics may have enough to land Leonard. A "big three" consisting of Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and Leonard could boost Boston to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

However, Leonard’s health continues to be the major obstacle in gauging his exact value. Some reports have indicated that the Spurs locker room has been more tense than usual over Leonard’s nagging quadriceps injury that has limited him to just nine games this season.

It may be difficult for the Spurs to part ways with Leonard.

The perennial title contenders have maintained a strategy of small, incremental moves and there have already been some notable personnel changes after the retirement of Tim Duncan, and amid dwindling production from former stalwarts Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. The Spurs likely regard Leonard as an extremely valuable asset alongside veteran big men LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol.