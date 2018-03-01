Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were initially inseparable when they were first romantically linked to one another in August 2017, but now it seems the relationship has begun to fizzle out.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star seems to have taken a step back from her romance with the NBA player, but that doesn’t mean the stars have completely split up.

A source told E! News Jenner and Griffin’s schedules have made it hard for the two to have a consistent relationship. “Right now, it’s on and off and they still talk and see each other when their schedules allow it.”

Jenner has been taking her free time to focus on herself as opposed to spending it with her rumored boyfriend. “She really needed a break from the nonstop travel and work. She wants to just stay at home for awhile and chill out,” an insider explained.

Photo: Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

While the model lives in Los Angeles, Griffin spends his time in Detroit, following his being traded to the Detroit Pistons from the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Kendall and Blake talk and she has been to Detroit to see him, but the distance is a major factor. He will be back in L.A. for the summer and its possible they could heat up again. For now, they are still in contact and not ruling anything out,” a source said.

News of trouble in the pair’s romance began to circulate after Griffin’s ex, Brynn Cameron, filed a palimony suit alleging he abandoned his family to date Jenner.

The added attention to the new romance allegedly strained the relationship between the pair.

“Being traded from Los Angeles to Detroit so abruptly was just a total shock for Blake, and now this lawsuit Brynn filed, well, it’s taking a toll on his relationship with Kendall,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The model reportedly felt uncomfortable about being named in a suit that painted her in a negative light. “Kendall just doesn’t understand the need to drag her into a dispute between two people that absolutely had nothing to do with her.”

“She got involved with Blake after he had already dumped Brynn. Brynn and Blake had been off and on for years, [so] to portray Kendall as some sort of homewrecker is just out of bounds,” the insider added.

Although Jenner and Griffin have decided to cool off their romance for the moment, it appears there are several other factors that could make this break in their relationship permanent.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images