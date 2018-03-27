Have Kendra Wilkinson and husband Hank Baskett given up on their marriage? The reality TV couple haven’t been wearing their wedding rings for sometime now, stirring up divorce rumors .

A source close to the couple opened up to People on Tuesday, saying that the “Kendra on Top” stars have deliberately decided to forego their wedding bands “for a while now.” The source added that it wouldn’t be a surprise if Wilkinson and Baksett decide to just divorce.

The former NFL player, 35, has never been seen out of their home without his wedding ring until recently. The missing ring on the reality TV star’s hand is very noticeable and strongly suggests that something serious is going on between him and the former Playboy Playmate.

When asked if a divorce is in the cards for the couple, the source said, “I would think so. I wouldn’t say it’s happening yet, but it’s not good.”

Just this past Sunday, Wilkinson shocked fans when she took to Instagram Stories to vent her frustration over the things that are happening in her life right now. “Life isn’t making any sense to me right now, sorry I’ve been MIA,” the 32-year-old TV star said in her now-deleted post. “I try so hard to be good enough, but never good enough. Therapy is for the birds.”

An unnamed source told People last month that Wilkinson has been spending a lot of time with her friends amid her marital problems with Baskett. At the time though, Baskett was painted as a doting and understanding husband who didn’t mind the time they spent apart.

“Hank is such a good guy — he totally encourages and supports that,” the source said. “It’s really important for her to take time for herself, but her kids will always come first.”

The last time that the two were seen together publicly was in late February when they treated their kids — four-year-old Alijah Mary and eight-year-old Hank IV — to a fun family day out. The family went to the Monster Jam event at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on Feb. 24, according to E! News.

Photo: Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for WE tv