Seth Meyers, the host for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, stayed relevant during his monologue for the special event by tackling the one of the biggest issues in Hollywood today - sexual misconduct.

The host took a jab against two bigwigs who were recently hounded by sexual assault allegations - Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey.

“Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen,” Meyers started his monologue. “Happy New Year Hollywood! It’s 2018. Marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t. There is a new era underway. It’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood.”

Meyers started by roasting Weinstein. “Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I heard rumours that he’s crazy and difficult to work with. Don’t worry, he’ll back in 20 years. He’ll be the first person to ever boo during the In Memoriam.”

He even joked about the Golden Globes trying to get a woman presenter, but they failed to do so. “They tried to get a woman to host this show, they really did,” he said. “They said: ‘How would you like to come and be judged by some of the most powerful people in Hollywood?’ [The women] said: ‘Where is it?’ And they said it’s at a hotel and long story short, here I am.”

Later, Meyers finally came to Spacey by talking about director Ridley Scott’s decision to pull him from the movie “All the Money in the World” after his sexual misconduct claims surfaced. Scott wasted no time in replacing him with Christopher Plummer. It was a good move for the director, since Plummer earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role.

The host then suggested that Scott find a replacement for Spacey as well in “House of Cards.” “I hope [Plummer] can do a Southern accent, because Kevin Spacey sure couldn’t,” he said.

“Oh, is that too mean?” he added after some of the audience made booing sounds. “For Kevin Spacey?”

Meyer’s performance earned raves from his contemporaries in the industry, according to The Telegraph. They flooded social media with glowing reviews for his monologue.

