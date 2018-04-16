It wasn’t easy for “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp to share his sexual harassment story concerning “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey, but he did so because he wanted to protect other victims of sexual abuse and inspire them to open up about their trauma.

Rapp joined the GLAAD media awards show on Thursday, and there, he celebrated others for “telling their truth” and joining Hollywood’s #MeToo movement, according to The Independent.

“I hoped that my story would encourage other people to tell their truth and that did happen,” he said.

His co-star, Wilson Cruz, said he wanted to give “props” to Rapp “for being one of the first and most prominent voices that led to the explosion of the Me Too movement, especially within the LGBTQ community.”

Rapp first opened up about his sexual harassment story during an interview with Buzzfeed. Back in 1986, when Rapp was 14 while Spacey was 26, Spacey carried Rapp “up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold.”

“But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me,” he continued. “He was trying to seduce me. I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Because of Rapp’s accusation, Spacey was booted out of his TV and film projects. After, several other individuals came forward and accused him of sexual harassment.

Not only that, but Spacey’s charitable foundation was forced to close down as well because of his scandal.

A spokesperson for the U.K. arm of the Kevin Spacey Foundation announced on Feb. 27 that it was “no longer viable” for them to continue since Spacey has been swamped with police investigations and accusations of sexual harassment.

“The trustees have reached the conclusion that the work of the Kevin Spacey Foundation UK is no longer viable and as such the foundation will be closing on the 28 February 2018,” a representative for the group shared in a statement to Digital Spy.

“The trustees would like to thank all their partners, artists and organizations for the great work that has been done in association with the foundation. The trustees hope that the objects of the charity will be taken forward by other organizations.” Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil